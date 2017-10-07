Mecca's Simmons brings "Cars" to life

If you have kids, you are probably well-versed in the "Cars" movies. What you don't expect to see, is one of those cars from the movies driving down route 11 in Trumbull County, but BB Simmons in Mecca made that a reality.

Inside his garage in Mecca is every little boy's dream, plucked from the big screen and brought to life.

"I've been a car guy all my life," said Simmons. "You go to the car shows and the family's there and you're looking at high-end automobiles. I just thought there ought to be something for kids."

So when Mater from the movie became the mascot for his daughter's youth organization a few years back, something clicked.

"I just liked it and then one day I said, 'I could build that.' So I went to North Carolina and found a truck and that's what happened," said Simmons.

It took him about six months to put it together, but he couldn't stop there, so last Christmas he started working on Lightning McQueen as well.

"He's got about ten different vehicles mixed with him," said Simmons. "I've never messed with fiberglass molds or nothing and building the front end was a challenge."

He completed that challenge without any plans or blueprints. He literally used matchbox cars as his guide.

The result are vehicles that leave an impression on kids of any age.

"We have nicknames. We've got pointers, the people that just point. Then we got the people that take cameras, we call them shooters, and the double-takes," said Simmons. "I've had an older couple when I was going down route 11, 70 miles an hour, had me pull over so they could take pictures."

That's why he did this in the first place, simply to make people smile. He also saw an opportunity, so Simmons created the "Mater Foundation" to raise money for children's charities like Santa's Hideaway Hollow in Middlefield. Bringing a little joy to the little ones in many different ways.

"That's what it's all about," said Simmons. "You see kids they run up and they hug it, they kiss it, they smile, some are afraid of it... To see the reactions of all ages on that stuff is just, it just goes right here (points to his heart)."

Two cars, providing miles of smiles for both the young and the young at heart.

These cars aren't just for show, either; they are street legal. Simmons had Mater up to 110 miles an hour at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

You can book him for parties or events by contacting him on the Mater Foundation's Facebook page.