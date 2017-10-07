H.S. football | 10/7/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. football | 10/7/17

Posted: Updated:

Week #7

Cardinal Mooney 0 Akron Buchtel 0 | 1 pm

Royal Imperial Collegiate 0 Warren JFK 0 | 1 pm

