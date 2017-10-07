Trump to boost tax cut plan in Pennsylvania next week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump to boost tax cut plan in Pennsylvania next week

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is heading to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, next week to make his case for an overhaul of the nation's tax code.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday the plan "is really a jobs bill." Trump's trip Wednesday to the state capital is aimed at building his case that tax cuts would help drive the economy.

Trump has promised Americans "the largest tax cut in our country's history." But for the poorest Americans households, Trump's plan would amount to an average tax cut of about $60 a year, according to the Tax Policy Center. Middle-income families would get about $300 on average. Most of the cuts would go to the wealthiest Americans.

Trump last year became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey

    Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-10-07 03:11:56 GMT

    Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink. 

    More >>

    Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink. 

    More >>

  • Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

    Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

    Saturday, October 7 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-10-07 17:30:30 GMT

    A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Construction complete for Route 173 bridge

    Construction complete for Route 173 bridge

    Saturday, October 7 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-10-07 17:28:35 GMT

    Construction on the Sandy Lake Road bridge on Route 173 has been completed and open to traffic as of Friday. The Route 173 bridge has been under construction as part of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The bridge was replaced with a design of a 100-year lifespan and is now longer and wider.  The replacement of this bridge allows PennDot to remove it from the list of structurally deficient bridges in Mercer County. 

    More >>

    Construction on the Sandy Lake Road bridge on Route 173 has been completed and open to traffic as of Friday. The Route 173 bridge has been under construction as part of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The bridge was replaced with a design of a 100-year lifespan and is now longer and wider.  The replacement of this bridge allows PennDot to remove it from the list of structurally deficient bridges in Mercer County. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms