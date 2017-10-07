Real estate agent sentenced for selling homes he didn't own - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Real estate agent sentenced for selling homes he didn't own

Posted: Updated:

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A former real estate agent is heading to prison after accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from home buyers in Pennsylvania for properties he wasn't authorized to sell.

Ignacio Beato pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of wire fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Beato and his co-conspirators accepted more than $750,000 from people interested in buying homes. Authorities say he never had the deeds on the Hazleton properties.

Court records show many of the buyers didn't find out about the false sales until after they moved in, and the true property owners told them they could not live there.

The Standard-Speaker reports that a judge on Thursday ordered Beato to serve four years and three months in prison and repay $65,000 in restitution.

His real estate license has been revoked.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey

    Mill Creek ice rink goes blue for hockey

    Friday, October 6 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-10-07 03:11:56 GMT

    Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink. 

    More >>

    Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink. 

    More >>

  • Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

    Police identify man in deadly Warren shooting

    Saturday, October 7 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-10-07 17:30:30 GMT

    A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

  • Construction complete for Route 173 bridge

    Construction complete for Route 173 bridge

    Saturday, October 7 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-10-07 17:28:35 GMT

    Construction on the Sandy Lake Road bridge on Route 173 has been completed and open to traffic as of Friday. The Route 173 bridge has been under construction as part of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The bridge was replaced with a design of a 100-year lifespan and is now longer and wider.  The replacement of this bridge allows PennDot to remove it from the list of structurally deficient bridges in Mercer County. 

    More >>

    Construction on the Sandy Lake Road bridge on Route 173 has been completed and open to traffic as of Friday. The Route 173 bridge has been under construction as part of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. The bridge was replaced with a design of a 100-year lifespan and is now longer and wider.  The replacement of this bridge allows PennDot to remove it from the list of structurally deficient bridges in Mercer County. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms