Juvenile lifer eligible for parole after serving 41 years

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - The oldest inmate in a Pennsylvania county who was sentenced to life in prison as a juvenile is now eligible for parole.

Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Sourbeer was resentenced to 25 years to life after a court hearing Thursday. He will have a parole hearing at an undisclosed date.

Sourbeer has already served 41 years in prison for the shooting death of his mother in their Columbia home. He was 14 at the time of the shooting.

The man's lawyer says Sourbeer has shown "tremendous remorse" for his mother's death.

His resentencing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court found in 2012 life without parole sentences for juveniles could qualify as a cruel and unusual punishment. The court ruled in 2016 that the decision could be applied retroactively.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.