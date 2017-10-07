Pennsylvania doctor accused of running 'pill mill' arrested

GIBSONIA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania physician has been arrested on charges that he overprescribed painkiller medication.

Court records show Andrzej Zielke was arrested Thursday and has been charged with illegally distributing narcotics and fraud.

An affidavit alleges that the doctor operated a largely cash-only business out of his office in Gibsonia and wrote prescriptions without first conducting medical exams.

The affidavit states that a former patient told authorities that Zielke ran a "pill mill" that had patients regularly packing into and sometimes sleeping in the office waiting room. It says that at least three of his patients have died from drug-related overdoses.

Local media reported that officials raided his home and office early Thursday.

Zielke's attorney declined to comment on the case.

