Ohio's infant mortality rate rose slightly in 2016

By improving the way certain donated organs are handled before a transplant, more organs could end up being used, new research suggests.More >>
Taking a multivitamin during pregnancy may reduce a child's risk of developing autism, a new study suggests.More >>
Pricey drugs may make people more vulnerable to perceiving side effects, a new study suggests -- and the phenomenon is not just "in their heads."More >>
More Americans are having trouble getting a good night's sleep, a national health survey found.More >>
A new antibody "cocktail" promises to provide effective, if temporary, protection against the Zika virus, a new study reports.More >>
Scientists say they've spotted how mutations in the BRCA1 gene can trigger breast cancer.More >>
Americans may be more willing to talk about mental health issues these days, but misperceptions and stigmas persist, a new survey finds.More >>
Over the past 15 years, measles has gained a new foothold in the United States, likely due to parents choosing not to vaccinate their children, a new study suggests.More >>
New research finds the number of American women who've lost their lives to breast cancer has fallen precipitously in the past 25 years, with more than 322,000 lives saved in that time.More >>
Millions of cigarette smokers could live substantially longer if electronic cigarettes are embraced as a replacement for tobacco during the next decade, a new study contends.More >>
