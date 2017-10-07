Trump hits back at late night shows critical of Republicans

Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successesMore >>
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues waggingMore >>
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyondMore >>
Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink.More >>
Officials say an Army private from Ohio has been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.More >>
Ohio's Health Department says the number of infant deaths rose slightly in 2016 compared with the previous year.More >>
Three years after toxic algae in Lake Erie tainted the tap water for more than 400,000 people in Ohio and Michigan, many are still skittish about drinking it.More >>
A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning.More >>
