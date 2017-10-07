Soldiers from Ohio, Tennessee killed at Army training base

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) - Officials say Army privates from Ohio and Tennessee have been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.
The soldiers killed Friday at Fort Jackson have been identified as Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, of Cincinnati, and Ethan Shrader, of Prospect, Tennessee. Six soldiers were hurt, two critically. All of the injured were taken to an off-base hospital in Columbia. Their conditions were unknown Saturday.
Fort Jackson officials are calling it a "tragic event" but haven't released any details about why the vehicle struck the soldiers.
The Army says it has started a thorough investigation.
Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink.More >>
Mill Creek MetroParks is partnering with the Youngstown Phantoms Hockey Team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to renovate the former ice skating rink.More >>
Officials say an Army private from Ohio has been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.More >>
Officials say Army privates from Ohio and Tennessee have been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.More >>
Ohio's Health Department says the number of infant deaths rose slightly in 2016 compared with the previous year.More >>
Ohio's Health Department says the number of infant deaths rose slightly in 2016 compared with the previous year.More >>
Three years after toxic algae in Lake Erie tainted the tap water for more than 400,000 people in Ohio and Michigan, many are still skittish about drinking it.More >>
Three years after toxic algae in Lake Erie tainted the tap water for more than 400,000 people in Ohio and Michigan, many are still skittish about drinking it.More >>
A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning.More >>
A man was fatally wounded during a shooting in a Warren housing complex early Saturday morning.More >>
Federal authorities say a former Ohio corrections officer and six other people have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine behind bars.More >>
Federal authorities say a former Ohio corrections officer and six other people have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine behind bars.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged criminally after using Facebook Live to record a beating.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged criminally after using Facebook Live to record a beating.More >>
A Pennsylvania physician has been arrested on charges that he overprescribed painkiller medication.More >>
A Pennsylvania physician has been arrested on charges that he overprescribed painkiller medication.More >>
Police say an 81-year-old Pennsylvania man left a phone message threatening to blow up a school, though the man tells investigators he misdialed when he was trying to return a threatening call he'd received...More >>
Police say an 81-year-old Pennsylvania man who left a phone message threatening to blow up a school says he misdialed and was trying to return a threatening call he'd received from another number.More >>
The oldest inmate in a Pennsylvania county who was sentenced to life in prison as a juvenile is now eligible for parole.More >>
The oldest inmate in a Pennsylvania county who was sentenced to life in prison as a juvenile is now eligible for parole.More >>
A former real estate agent is heading to prison after accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from home buyers in Pennsylvania for properties he wasn't authorized to sell.More >>
A former real estate agent is heading to prison after accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from home buyers in Pennsylvania for properties he wasn't authorized to sell.More >>
Republican state lawmakers are rushing to run for a congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania that is being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.More >>
Republican state lawmakers are rushing to run for a congressional seat in southwestern Pennsylvania that is being vacated by GOP Congressman Tim Murphy amid revelations of an extramarital affair in which the anti-abortion lawmaker urged his mistress to get an abortion.More >>
Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.More >>
Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio home invasion has died after being stabbed by a resident at the home.More >>
A teen charged as an adult in a western Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.More >>
A teen charged as an adult in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students has been found competent to stand trial.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend at least six months in prison for fatally stabbing a dog the man believed had put a hex on him while the man was high on methamphetamine.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend at least six months in prison for fatally stabbing a dog that he believed had put a hex on him while he was high on methamphetamine.More >>