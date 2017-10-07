Syracuse holds on to beat Pitt 27-24, 1st time in 5 years

Trace McSorley threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, Saquon Barkley ran for two scores in the second half, and No. 4 Penn State beat Northwestern 31-7 on Saturday.More >>
Trace McSorley threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, Saquon Barkley ran for two scores in the second half, and No. 4 Penn State beat Northwestern 31-7 on Saturday.More >>
Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion says he hopes to play again this postseason after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle during Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.More >>
Cleveland Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion is hoping to play again this postseason after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle during Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, October 7, 2017.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, October 7, 2017.More >>
The New York Jets' social media department posted a graphic on Twitter on Friday of a sad-looking dog that resembles the Cleveland Browns' logo wearing a cone around its neck - along with a Jets collar tag.More >>
The New York Jets' social media department posted a graphic on Twitter on Friday of a sad-looking dog that resembles the Cleveland Browns' logo wearing a cone around its neck - along with a Jets collar tag.More >>
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in his NHL debut and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.More >>
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in his NHL debut and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 5-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.More >>
Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is tops in the AP's rankings of the NFL's top wide receivers.More >>
Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is tops in the AP's rankings of the NFL's top wide receivers.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, October 6. 2017.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, October 6. 2017.More >>