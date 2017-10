After overnight showers dropped 0.25" to 0.75" of rainfall across the Valley Sunday will stay mainly dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Late Sunday Evening showers will begin to push in from the south. Expect rainfall to be likely overnight and through Monday Morning. Rainfall totals will range from 1"-2" through Monday Afternoon.

Tuesday will turn mostly sunny before more rain moves in Wednesday.

Highs fall to the low to mid-70s to start the weekend.