Card skimmer found at Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Niles

Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking those that have used the Robbins Avenue ATM in the last few days, to closely watch their bank statements.

According to Niles Police Facebook page, it's believed that there was a memory chip inside the skimmer which was most likely recording stolen card information.

The incident is still under investigation.

