Card skimmer found at Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Card skimmer found at Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Niles

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking those that have used the Robbins Avenue ATM in the last few days, to closely watch their bank statements.

According to Niles Police Facebook page, it's believed that there was a memory chip inside the skimmer which was most likely recording stolen card information.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News to find out the latest information. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms