U.S. Route 30 under construction for spot paving

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
COLUMBIANA, Ohio -

Construction will be underway on U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana beginning Monday.

A section of Route 30, west of the Stark County line, will be part of a $156,000 spot paving project that is scheduled to be done by the end of October.

Crews will be on scene maintaining traffic. 

