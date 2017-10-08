Austintown local schools looking to fill non-teaching jobs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown local schools looking to fill non-teaching jobs

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

The Austintown school district is hosting a job fair on Monday to fill non-teaching positions around the campus.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. until noon at the Austintown Early Learning Center on Evelyn Road.

The district is looking to hire bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners and food service substitutes.

