Tractor trailer crash shut down I-80 for 9 hours

A tractor trailer crash shut down Interstate 80 just outside of Grove City for about 9 hours on Saturday night.

Pennsylvania State Police say that a truck was driving westbound on I-80, lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the median almost entering the eastbound lanes. He then swerved back into the westbound lanes and was hit by another truck traveling at a high speed.

Reports say the second truck continued over the median from uncontrolled impact and stopped on the far side of the interstate.

Troopers say the first truck driver was flown from the scene to the hospital.

There was severe damage done to both trucks.

Traffic was detoured onto State Route 173 and State Route 208.

All lanes on I-80 have been reopened.