2 men shot in Philadelphia; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.More >>
Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.More >>
Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.More >>
Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on a gun accessory called bump stocks used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons.More >>
Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on a gun accessory called bump stocks used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons.More >>
A tractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 80 just outside of Grove City for about nine hours on Saturday night.More >>
A tractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 80 just outside of Grove City for about nine hours on Saturday night.More >>
Construction will be underway on U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana beginning Monday.More >>
Construction will be underway on U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana beginning Monday.More >>
The Austintown school district is hosting a job fair on Monday to fill non-teaching positions around the campus.More >>
The Austintown school district is hosting a job fair on Monday to fill non-teaching positions around the campus.More >>
A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the officer choked her and slammed her to the ground.More >>
A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the sergeant choked her and slammed her to the ground.More >>
A Juvenile Court judge in northwest Ohio has ordered a 14-year-old boy to undergo mental and background evaluations to determine whether he should face adult charges in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old cousin.More >>
A Juvenile Court judge in northwest Ohio has ordered a 14-year-old boy to undergo mental and background evaluations to determine whether he should face adult charges in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old cousin.More >>
Police say a double shooting killed one man and critically injured another in north Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a double shooting killed one man and critically injured another in north Philadelphia.More >>
State police say a mother pulled an infant from her sport utility vehicle seconds before a train struck it after an accident left two vehicles on the tracks in western Pennsylvania.More >>
Pennsylvania state police say a mother whose sport utility vehicle was left disabled on train tracks by a crash has pulled her infant from the vehicle seconds before it was struck by a train.More >>
Federal authorities say a former Ohio corrections officer and six other people have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine behind bars.More >>
Federal authorities say a former Ohio corrections officer and six other people have been charged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine behind bars.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged criminally after using Facebook Live to record a beating.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged criminally after using Facebook Live to record a beating.More >>
A Pennsylvania physician has been arrested on charges that he overprescribed painkiller medication.More >>
A Pennsylvania physician has been arrested on charges that he overprescribed painkiller medication.More >>
Police say an 81-year-old Pennsylvania man left a phone message threatening to blow up a school, though the man tells investigators he misdialed when he was trying to return a threatening call he'd received...More >>
Police say an 81-year-old Pennsylvania man who left a phone message threatening to blow up a school says he misdialed and was trying to return a threatening call he'd received from another number.More >>
The oldest inmate in a Pennsylvania county who was sentenced to life in prison as a juvenile is now eligible for parole.More >>
The oldest inmate in a Pennsylvania county who was sentenced to life in prison as a juvenile is now eligible for parole.More >>
A former real estate agent is heading to prison after accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from home buyers in Pennsylvania for properties he wasn't authorized to sell.More >>
A former real estate agent is heading to prison after accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from home buyers in Pennsylvania for properties he wasn't authorized to sell.More >>