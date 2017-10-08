2 men shot in Philadelphia; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2 men shot in Philadelphia; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a double shooting killed one man and critically injured another in north Philadelphia.

A police spokeswoman says an unidentified man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the head, twice in the chest, and also hit in the right leg and arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say no arrests were immediately made and no weapons had been recovered.

