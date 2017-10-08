James Woods says his retirement announcement was a mistake

Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concertMore >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert
Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successes
A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues wagging
Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyond
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum.
Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.
Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on a gun accessory called bump stocks used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons.
A tractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 80 just outside of Grove City for about nine hours on Saturday night.
Construction will be underway on U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana beginning Monday.
The Austintown school district is hosting a job fair on Monday to fill non-teaching positions around the campus.
