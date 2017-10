After steady rain worked across the Valley overnight, we're left with just some leftover light showers and drizzle until mid-morning with a drier afternoon ahead. Temperatures will stay warm in the mid-70s today and this warm air isn't going away anytime soon...

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising back to the mid-70s. Wednesday will be a wet day with scattered showers anytime. The end of the week and upcoming weekend looks to bring sunshine with plenty of warmth.