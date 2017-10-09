Pennsylvania prison still locked down after contraband found

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) - A state prison in southwestern Pennsylvania remained on lockdown two days after officials say "significant contraband" was found outside the prison.

That happened on Saturday at the State Correctional Institution-Pittsburgh.

Corrections spokeswoman Susan McNaughton isn't detailing the contraband, but officials believe it was to be smuggled into the prison but was found before that could happen.

The prison lockdown was extending into Monday as officials searched the facility for additional illegal items. Inmates remain locked in their cells and visitation and other programs have been canceled until the search is completed.

The medium-security prison with a capacity of about 1,600 male inmates is located about 70 miles (112.7 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

This is the third lockdown at the prison since August. An inmate overdose and inmate fights, including a stabbing, caused the others.

