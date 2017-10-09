Police find girl, 5, who wandered from hotel asleep in truck

EASTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a 5-year-old girl who wandered away from her parents at an eastern Pennsylvania hotel has been found safe - sleeping in a truck similar to one her parents had driven.

Easton police didn't immediately identify the girl or her parents involved in the incident at the Days Inn early Monday.

The (Easton) Express-Times (http://bit.ly/2g5BZtD ) says police were called about 1:50 a.m. that the girl was missing. She was found a little more than three hours later.

Firefighters from Wilson and Phillipsburg and the Pennsylvania State Police also helped with the search.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.