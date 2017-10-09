Police: 4-year-old child burned after falling into bonfire

Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Valley leaders are hoping a 105 acre area next to the Eastwood Mall will help attract a major investment from Amazon.More >>
Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.More >>
Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on a gun accessory called bump stocks used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons.More >>
A tractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 80 just outside of Grove City for about nine hours on Saturday night.More >>
Construction will be underway on U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana beginning Monday.More >>
Police say a 17-year-old teenager was killed after he exited a moving car and was subsequently struck by multiple cars on an Ohio highway.More >>
Cleveland police say a car slammed head-on into a firetruck returning from a call, killing the car's driver and injuring a firefighter.More >>
Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe burns after he fell into a bonfire.More >>
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old girl who wandered away from her parents at an eastern Pennsylvania hotel has been found safe - sleeping in a truck similar to one her parents had driven.More >>
A state prison in southwestern Pennsylvania remained on lockdown two days after officials say "significant contraband" was found outside the prison.More >>
A woman who spent five days in jail for what authorities have concluded was a false charge of assaulting a Cleveland police sergeant says the officer choked her and slammed her to the ground.More >>
A Juvenile Court judge in northwest Ohio has ordered a 14-year-old boy to undergo mental and background evaluations to determine whether he should face adult charges in the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old cousin.More >>
Police say a double shooting killed one man and critically injured another in north Philadelphia.More >>
State police say a mother pulled an infant from her sport utility vehicle seconds before a train struck it after an accident left two vehicles on the tracks in western Pennsylvania.More >>
