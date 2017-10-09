Radio host Delilah taking break after son's suicide

Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegationsMore >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'More >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentumMore >>
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen PaddockMore >>
Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen PaddockMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shootingMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shootingMore >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.More >>
Valley leaders are hoping a 105 acre area next to the Eastwood Mall will help attract a major investment from Amazon.More >>
Valley leaders are hoping a 105 acre area next to the Eastwood Mall will help attract a major investment from Amazon.More >>
Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.More >>
Niles Police were called to Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Saturday afternoon, when a card skimmer was found placed over the ATM.More >>
Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on a gun accessory called bump stocks used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons.More >>
Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on a gun accessory called bump stocks used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons.More >>
A tractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 80 just outside of Grove City for about nine hours on Saturday night.More >>
A tractor-trailer crash shut down Interstate 80 just outside of Grove City for about nine hours on Saturday night.More >>
Construction will be underway on U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana beginning Monday.More >>
Construction will be underway on U.S. Route 30 in Columbiana beginning Monday.More >>