Radio host Delilah taking break after son's suicide

Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shooting

Federal investigators returned for another search of the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock

A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has gained momentum

A family pleas for their missing daughter, sister, mother in a decades-old cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'

Family's plea in cold case: 'Lord, let her be alive'

Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegations

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive in California this weekend for a fundraising trip in a state that overwhelmingly rejected his boss.

Trump links hard-line immigration priorities, including border wall and overhauling green-card system, to support for helping young immigrants in the US illegally.

Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.

Group petitions Navy to name warship for photographer who captured iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising image.

Decades in the making, Harvey Weinstein's fall comes swiftly after a litany of sexual harassment allegations.

By The Associated Press

Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.

Rene, who goes by just her first name on-air, posted on Facebook Saturday that her son, Zachariah, killed himself Tuesday morning. She says Zachariah "was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now." She says she'll rely on her faith to get her through the grieving process while taking time off "to process this loss."

Rene added a picture of her son with the post. She didn't say how old he was.

The "Delilah" show is a mix of call-in requests and love songs that airs nightly on dozens of iHeartMedia stations around the U.S.

