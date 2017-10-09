Dolphins assistant resigns following video, is seeking help

Youngstown State football fell five spots, to number eight, in this week's FCS Coaches poll following there loss to South Dakota. The Penguins are the only 3-2 team in the top 10. James Madison received 25 first-place votes and remained the top-ranked team, followed by North Dakota State, who visits Stambaugh Stadium Saturday. Jacksonville State is third, followed by South Dakota and Wofford rounding out the top five. The complete FCS Coaches Poll is below: ...More >>
Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday and said he was seeking medical help after a social media video surfaced appearing to show him snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.More >>
Each week during the regular high school football season, you will be voting for the Taco Bell Player of the Week!More >>
Injured slugger Edwin Encarnacion is out of the Cleveland Indians' starting lineup for Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.More >>
Josh McCown came back to Cleveland and beat the team that cut him, throwing two touchdown passes and leading the surprising New York Jets to a 17-14 win over the winless Browns, who benched rookie quarterback...More >>
