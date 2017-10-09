Valley leaders name site where they hope to attract Amazon headquarters

Valley leaders are hoping a 105 acre area next to the Eastwood Mall will help attract a major investment from Amazon.

The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, along with commissioners from Trumbull and Mahoning counties and the mayors of both Youngstown and Warren, have selected Enterprise Park as the property they are submitting for consideration for Amazon's second corporate headquarters.

Amazon announced last month they are looking for a location for the facility, which would represent an estimated $5 billion investment and is expected to create 50,000 new jobs over a 10 to 15 year period.

Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of economic development for the Chamber, said the location would be a good fit for Amazon for it's size and access to highways.

Amazon is expected to announce where it will locate the second headquarters in 2018.