Police: Sleeping Youngstown man found clutching heroin while woman overdoses

A Youngstown man is behind bars after police say he was found hugging two bags of heroin while a woman overdosed nearby.

According to a police report, officers were asked to check on a possible overdose when a concerned neighbor called 911.

When officers arrived at the home of Ferndale Ave. they say they found a woman overdosing. Police say that not far away, 39-year-old Duane Witherspoon was found sleeping on the couch.

Witherspoon was allegedly holding two "medium-sized baggies" of heroin as he slept. Police say that directly next to Witherspoon was a cigarette pack cocaine, heroin marijuana, and a straw inside of it.

A police report says paramedics checked on Witherspoon to make sure he was not overdosing as well.

When he was booked into the Mahoning County Jail officers say Witherspoon advised that he smoked "a pack a day", which officers say was evidence that the cigarette pack full of drugs was his.

According to the police report, Witherspoon has several prior arrests for possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

Witherspoon was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this week.