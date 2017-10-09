Murder suspect arrested after running from Youngstown police

Police say a man who was already wanted for murder charges was arrested Saturday after leading police on a foot chase.

Twenty-four-year-old Charles Allen, Jr. was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Saturday on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business, as well as a warrant for murder and having weapons while under disability.

Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Hartzell Avenue for reports of a person with a gun. 911 callers reportedly told police that the suspect had a silver and black handgun and was wanted for murder.

The police report says the caller told police that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a green and red jogging pants.

According to the report, when officers arrived they saw a man, later identified as Allen, run out the back of a home and through several backyards toward Midland Ave.

Police say on Midland Avenue they saw Allen near the side of a home on Midland, taking off a black hoodie and tossing it on the ground.

According to the report, when a K-9 officer came into the yard Allen began running away even though officers told him to stop.

Police reportedly caught up with Allen when he tripped and fell to the ground. A short distance away, officials say they found two bags of what is believed to be heroin.

Officers say when they tried to ask Allen his name he told them that he was "James Spikes" and that he didn't know his social security number.

The report says that officers pulled up a picture of an actual "James Spikes" who was noticeably not the suspect.

Police said they continued to tell Allen that if he continued to lie about his identity he would face more charges.

Authorities say that while they were doing paperwork and putting Allen into the cruiser, a woman was trying to talk to him, and even called his girlfriend. Allen reportedly told the woman on the phone that if he did not get out on bond that she would need to write to him and that his last name was "Spikes".

Allen has previously been in trouble with the law. In 2014, Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply with a police officer.

The charges were filed in June of 2013 when Allen jumped from his car when police attempted to pull him over. The car went out of control and crashed, leaving his passenger, Tei'osha Taylor, paralyzed.

Allen was already scheduled to appear in court next week for the beginning of a trial on cha5rges of illegally conveying drugs into a detention facility and possession of heroin.

An order filed on October 2nd, in that case, says that Allen's bond was revoked because of new charges.

21 News is working to determine the circumstances of the murder charge against Allen, however, Youngstown police Investigators have not been available on the holiday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.