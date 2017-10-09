Penguins drop to 8th in FCS Coaches Poll

Youngstown State football fell five spots, to number eight, in this week's FCS Coaches poll following there loss to South Dakota.

The Penguins are the only 3-2 team in the top 10. James Madison received 25 first-place votes and remained the top-ranked team, followed by North Dakota State, who visits Stambaugh Stadium Saturday.

Jacksonville State is third, followed by South Dakota and Wofford rounding out the top five.

The complete FCS Coaches Poll is below:

