Penguins drop to 8th in FCS Coaches Poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State football fell five spots, to number eight, in this week's FCS Coaches poll following there loss to South Dakota.

The Penguins are the only 3-2 team in the top 10.  James Madison received 25 first-place votes and remained the top-ranked team, followed by North Dakota State, who visits Stambaugh Stadium Saturday.

Jacksonville State is third, followed by South Dakota and Wofford rounding out the top five.

The complete FCS Coaches Poll is below:
 

1

James Madison (25)

649

1

5-0

2

North Dakota State (1)

625

2

5-0

3

Jacksonville State

585

4

4-1

4

South Dakota

561

6

5-0

5

Wofford

548

5

5-0

6

Central Arkansas

508

8

4-1

7

South Dakota State

463

9

4-1

8

Youngstown State

457

3

3-2

T-9

Sam Houston State

422

11

4-1

T-9

Eastern Washington

422

10

4-2

11

North Carolina A&T

388

12

6-0

12

New Hampshire

347

13

4-1

13

Richmond

306

14

3-2

14

Villanova

302

15

4-2

15

Illinois State

301

16

4-1

16

Weber State

284

7

4-1

17

Western Illinois

256

18

4-1

18

Samford

184

20

4-2

19

Grambling State

167

19

5-1

20

Elon

157

23

5-1

21

McNeese

144

22

5-1

22

The Citadel

88

17

3-2

23

Nicholls

68

25

4-2

24

Northern Arizona

40

RV

3-2

25

Western Carolina

 

