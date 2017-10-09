21 News hosting online Youngstown mayoral forum tonight

Four candidates for Youngstown City Mayor will gather tonight just a few hundred feet from the office they're seeking to hold.

Candidates Tito Brown, Sean McKinney, Janet Tarpley, and Cecil Monroe will take part in an online forum ahead of the November 7th election.

The forum will be broadcast live on wfmj.com, the 21 news app, and on the 21 WFMJ Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10th.

Our moderators, evening anchors Leslie Barrett and Derek Steyer, will be taking questions from viewers live on our Facebook page.

The Candidates: (in alphabetical order of last name, bio's courtesy of Vindy.com)

Jamael Tito Brown

Brown became the Democratic party's mayoral candidate after beating incumbent Mayor John McNally — then the party's endorsed candidate — during the primary election last May.

The primary wasn't the first time the men's names were opposite each other on a ballot page; the two faced off in a 2013 mayoral race as well, which McNally won by 142 votes.

Brown currently serves as the director of operations at the Mahoning County Treasurer's Office, and before that was appointed the president of the city council after serving as the 3rd Ward councilman for 31⁄2 years.

Sean McKinney:

McKinney spent more than a decade working as the city's buildings and grounds commissioner before resigning last April in preparation for his mayoral bid. Though this year's race will be his first attempt at an elected office, McKinney said he had considered a run for the city's top spot in 2013.

McKinney was hired in 2006 by former Mayor Jay Williams, the first black mayor of Youngstown and the city's first independent mayor since 1922. Hoping to mirror the unexpected victory of the man that brought him into government service, McKinney also is running as an independent with hopes of defeating the party-endorsed Brown.

Cecil Monroe:

Monroe is the senior pastor at the Higher Learning Church in Youngstown.

Like Brown, this will not be Monroe's first mayoral run, as he previously ran in 2009 and 2013.

Though receiving fewer than 40 votes between both elections, Monroe is running again, as an independent, counting on a larger turnout this year.

He has a bachelor's degree from Youngstown State University in religious studies.

Janet Tarpley;

Tarpley, who also is running as an independent, is a well-seasoned candidate running in her fourth election.

In 2007, Tarpley beat Paul Pancoe for his seat as Youngstown's 6th Ward councilman.

After reaching her city council term limit, Tarpley set her sights on the Ohio House of Representatives and ran in the Democratic primary with hopes of eventually representing the 58th district.

She would ultimately lose that race to current state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan.

Tarpley refrained from entering the 2017 mayoral primary race, fearing she would split the vote between herself and Brown, ensuring a victory for the incumbent McNally.