Less Humid Air On The Way

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Unseasonably humid air will finally depart the Valley on Tuesday. The air will dry out but it will still be quite warm for this time of the year. Watch for areas of fog early in the day.

Rain is expected to return late Tuesday night into parts of Wednesday. Clouds will hang around through the end of the work week but we do not expect much rain Thursday and Friday. Another surge of unseasonably warm air is set to arrive at the start of the upcoming weekend.