AP H.S. football poll (10/9/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10) 7-0 237

2. Cleveland St. Ignatius (13) 7-0 232

3. Lakewood St. Edward (2) 7-0 202

4. Centerville 7-0 168

5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 7-0 154

6. Canton Mckinley 7-0 128

7. Hilliard Bradley 7-0 94

8. Mentor 6-1 59

9. Pickerington North 6-1 33

10. Stow-Munroe Falls 6-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 24. Euclid 12.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (17) 7-0 239

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 7-0 212

3. Cincinnati Anderson 7-0 175

4. Sidney 7-0 143

5. Wadsworth (1) 7-0 134

6. Cincinnati La Salle 5-2 102

7. Columbus Walnut Ridge 7-0 96

8. Akron Hoban 6-1 66

9. Grafton Midview 6-1 55

10. Barberton 7-0 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina Highland 29. Sylvania Northview 24. Hudson 21. Dayton Belmont 21. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (20) 7-0 247

2. Clyde (1) 7-0 196

3. Canfield (3) 7-0 182

4. Toledo Central Catholic 6-1 157

5. Sandusky 7-0 114

(tie) Columbus Marion-Franklin 7-0 114

7. Medina Buckeye 7-0 89

8. Franklin 6-1 60

9. Bay Village Bay (1) 7-0 46

10. Columbus Bishop Hartley 6-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Kettering Archbishop Alter (1) 27. Parma Padua 22. New Philadelphia 19. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 18. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 15. Goshen 15. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (21) 7-0 237

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 7-0 215

3. Perry (1) 7-0 168

4. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-0 161

5. Bellville Clear Fork 7-0 145

6. Poland Seminary (1) 7-0 100

7. London 7-0 97

8. Shelby 7-0 87

9. Oberlin Firelands 7-0 61

10. Cincinnati Wyoming 7-0 60

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 12.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (14) 7-0 240

2. Wheelersburg (10) 7-0 219

3. South Range (1) 7-0 200

4. Portsmouth West (1) 7-0 159

5. Marion Pleasant 6-0 128

6. Anna 6-1 117

7. Orwell Grand Valley 7-0 95

8. Jamestown Greeneview 7-0 86

9. Archbold 6-1 70

10. Bethel-Tate 7-0 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 16. Gahanna Columbus Academy 14.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 7-0 237

2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 204

3. Mogadore (2) 6-0 191

4. Nelsonville-York 7-0 154

5. Rootstown (1) 7-0 127

6. Coldwater 5-2 106

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 6-1 97

8. Creston Norwayne 6-1 91

9. St. Henry 5-2 42

10. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 24. Attica Seneca East 14.

DIVISION VII

1. Dalton (14) 7-0 226

2. Norwalk St. Paul (7) 7-0 211

3. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (5) 6-0 198

4. Danville 6-1 155

5. Convoy Crestview 6-1 127

6. Sidney Lehman 6-1 89

7. Haviland Wayne Trace 6-1 88

8. Lucas 6-1 71

9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 69

10. Pandora-Gilboa 6-1 56

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 29. Windham 25. Lisbon 20. Waterford 15. Delphos St. John's 14.