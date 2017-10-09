YSU's union approve 3 year contract

Youngstown State University's faculty union approved an agreement for a three-year contract.

According to a member of the faculty's negotiating team, 95 percent of YSU's faculty voted for the agreement.

The contact will be active from 2017 to 2020.

This agreement came after an attorney issued the fact finder's report to YSU in September.

The agreement between the faculty union and YSU's administration means there will not be a faculty strike.

The OEA said YSU has lost roughly 10 percent of its full-time faculty over the last 10 years, which the union blames partly on the increased workload placed on teachers and a lower rate of take-home pay.

YSU faculty have been working without a contract for around six weeks.

