Gun groups and business owners say bans don't work

This bump stock that was developed so that the handicapped could use a rifle and was a novelty, little-known, item before the mass murder of concert goers in Las Vegas.

Now it is the target of some people and lawmakers calling for a ban.

Senator Diane Feinstein, a Democrat from California. asked, "How many of these events do we have to have happen with these devices before we do something about it?"



Miller Rod and Gun in Struthers has never sold the bump stock, but owners tell 21 News because gun owners fear they might not be able to get them anymore one out of every two requests by phone or in the store has been for a bump stock.

Mike Miller, Jr. said, "They were a novelty item that not many people wanted. They were $99 last week. Now we're seeing them online going for anywhere from $800 to $1500."



The NRA has said it will consider regulations on the bump stock but opposes any ban. The Ohio Buckeye Firearms Association opposes any ban or adding regulations.

Jim Irvine said, "What took place in Las Vegas was horrific, and the lives lost sacred, but the victims deserve more than playing politics and pretending to solve a problem. The coward and killer in Las Vegas could have bought an automatic gun legally if he had wanted to. Mental health needs addressed. OBFA does not support bans because they don't work. Look at Chicago and the Washington D.C., when they banned handguns. What happened? The people murdered with handguns went up."

Many gun owners and dealers point out drugs are banned, yet it's now the number one killer of people in the U.S. In addition, during 2015 over 10,000 people were killed by drunk drivers, according to Mother's Against Drunk Drivers, yet no one is calling for banning cars or trucks.



Miller, emphasized, "If you recall, more people were murdered in the semi-truck attack in France, yet people have not called for banning semi-trucks. Let's look at individuals and a better way to solve this problem other than to ban an inert object like the bump stock, or a firearm, or the ammunition. Banning the bump stock or regulating it is not going to change very much. It's going to change their method, but it's not going to control a sick individual that wants to murder other people."