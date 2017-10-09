Police: Man stabbed family members in alcohol-fueled attack

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) - Police have charged a Pennsylvania man who they say referenced the murder of a local teacher before stabbing two family members in an alcohol-fueled attack.

The Tribune-Review reports police responded to a home in Latrobe around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say 46-year-old Scott Matuszky threatened to kill his entire family and himself after drinking.

Police say Matuszky stabbed his sister with a bowie knife and then stabbed his stepdaughter as she shielded her mother.

Police say the suspect referenced the 2012 murder of Rebecca Anderson Stahl during the attack. Stahl's husband, David Stahl, is serving a life sentence in her death.

Matuszky has been charged with multiple offenses including attempted homicide and terroristic threats. A hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 16. An attorney is not listed for Matuszky.

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

