Churches come together, give donation to local agency

Several local churches gave the gifts of money and hope to those in the Mahoning Valley that need it most.

Four separate churches held two days of cohesive church services on September 10 and 11, with the money collected from those services going into a donation fund.

Their mission was to come together as a community to recognize and help those who were hurting and abused.

Close to 1,000 people attended the revival.

The money collected from the revival was presented to COMPASS Family and Community Services early on Monday.

The donation will go toward the agency's services for those who are severely mentally ill, victims of crime and abuse and low-income individuals and family.