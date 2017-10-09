H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/9/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/9/17

Volleyball

Mineral Ridge 3 Sebring 0

Hubbard 3 Salem 0

Cardinal Mooney 3 Lisbon 0

Liberty 0 Girard 3

Springfield 1 Waterloo 3

United 3 Canton South 2

Canfield 3 Boardman 1

LaBrae 2 Champion 3

Girls' Soccer

Springfield 10 Waterloo 0

Niles 2 Hubbard 1

Champion 4 LaBrae 0

Struthers 0 Newton Falls 4

Edgewood 0 Poland 7

Boys' Soccer

Maplewood 3 Mineral Ridge 1

