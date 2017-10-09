Head-on crash in East Palestine sends 4 to hospital

A Sunday evening crash on Route 165 in East Palestine sent four individuals to the hospital.

One car was heading southbound and was driven by a 17-year-old boy from East Palestine.

The boy said he swerved to avoid an animal and went into the northbound lane, hitting an oncoming car head-on.

The Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 46-year-old Tammy Means of Aleria and her passenger had to be extracted from the northbound-traveling car.

A section of Route 165 was closed down for around an hour while the site of the accident was cleaned up.

