Warren native contestant on NBC's "The Voice"

The performance of Warren, Ohio native Dennis Drummond was captivating enough to convince two judges on NBC's “The Voice” to push their buttons for the singer.

Drummond, who now calls Nashville his home, did his version of the Black Crowes song “She Talks to Angels” on Monday night's show.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine turned his chair around only 11 seconds into Drummond's song.

Although country music star Blake Shelton waited more than a minute before punching his button, the 6-foot-8-inch tall Drummond chose to become a member of Team Blake, saying Shelton is one of his mom's favorites.

Drummond, 27, grew up in Warren where his father worked as a steelworker for 40 years according to his bio.

He got his first guitar at seven years old and a few years later started his first blues band.

In 2012, after graduating from Berklee College of Music, Dennis moved to Nashville to pursue his music career as a touring guitar player.

Recently, Drummond became the lead guitar player and backup vocalist for Season 10 runner-up Adam Wakefield.