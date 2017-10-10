I-80 exit ramp closed in Hubbard today

Drivers who use an Interstate 80 exit ramp in Hubbard Townships face a detour today.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it is shutting down the ramp from I-80 eastbound to US Route 62 east/State Route 7 north from 7 am until 2 pm today.

The detour is the ramp from I-80 eastbound to US Route 62 west/State Route 7 south.

In addition, I-80 at US 62 and US 62 under I-80 has occasional daily lane restrictions for pavement repairs and resurfacing.

The work is part of a $9.8 million project to resurface US 62 from the northern Hubbard corporation limit to the Pennsylvania state line.

The project also includes repairs to five bridges, including the replacement and widening of the I-80 bridges over US 62.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by early next month.