Dense Morning Fog...Sun-Filled & Warm Afternoon!

After the dense morning fog burns off, we're expecting a beautiful and sunny day with temperatures warming to the mid-70s.

Rain will return overnight into Wednesday morning with scattered showers possible anytime tomorrow. A leftover shower or two may stick around into Thursday and Friday's forecast but it'll otherwise be an overcast end to the work week.

Sunshine returns Saturday with warm and pleasant air in the mid-70s. The weekend will end with a few showers and the much-needed rain looks to kick off the next work week.