Youngstown woman reports robbery at West Side stop sign

A Youngstown woman tells police she got a “good look” at the man who robbed her as she sat in her car at a stop sign on the city's West Side.

The 32-year-old woman had to drive to her home on Midlothian Boulevard to report the crime late Monday because she told investigators the thief not only robbed her of $120 but her cell phone as well.

The victim says her car pulled up to a stop sign at Rhoda and Mahoning Avenues at around 11 pm Monday when a man holding a gun walked up to her driver side window and said: “Give me all of your money.”

After she handed over the cash that was sitting on her car's console, she tells police that the man also demanded that she surrender her phone so she couldn't contact police.

She drove home and contacted police from another cell phone.

The woman told officers she would be able to identify the suspect if she saw him again.

Police say they searched the area and did not find any signs of the suspect.