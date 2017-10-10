Equipment posted on Facebook stolen from Youngstown business

Youngstown Police Detectives are trying to find out who used a pickup truck to break into a West Side business and steal brand new equipment worth thousands of dollars.

A witness told police that the truck loaded with two pieces of equipment was seen leaving ST Sales on Salt Springs Road late Monday just before midnight.

Police checking the area didn't find the truck but could see that the truck may have been used to ram the door to gain entrance to the business.

A representative of the business told police that two industrial painting machines worth $6,000 were missing.

She said the machines were delivered only the day before.

In order to promote the business pictures of the equipment were posted on the S T Sales' Facebook page before they were stolen.