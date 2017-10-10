Poland businessman pleads not guilty to 105 count indictment

Marchionda did not have to appear in court

A Poland businessman facing more than 100 criminal charges avoided the glare of the media spotlight by having his attorney enter a written "not guilty" plea in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Dominic Marchionda, 58, had been scheduled to appear for arraignment Tuesday morning to answer 105 related to charges against him and his businesses for allegedly misusing loans and grants from the City of Youngstown.

In the majority of cases, defendants appear in court and are booked into the Mahoning County Jail the second Tuesday after they are indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury.

Marchionda appeared last week at the jail for booking and processing.

The indictment which implicates two other unnamed businesses and five unnamed people including a public official is the result of a two-year long investigation, according to Auditor of State Dave Yost.

One of the counts alleged that Marchionda stole money from a golf tournament held in 2011 to benefit the Rich Center for Autism.

The other 104 counts handed up by Mahoning County Grand Jury also named Marchionda's businesses including Rubino Construction, U.S. Campus Suites, Erie Terminal Place, Wick Properties, and Villa Di Tuscany.

Charges include multiple counts of aggravated theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with records, money laundering, telecommunications fraud.

The charges come months after authorities from the Auditor of State searched Marchionda's business and home, as well as a home owned by Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and the office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman.

Among the allegations of the indictment is one that says Marchionda and an unnamed person lied and submitted false financial records to obtain $500,000 from Key Bank.

One sentence of the indictment says that in 2009 a Youngstown based business paid a $25,000 bribe to a city official to ensure that the Flats at Wick Project would obtain city approval and to "take care of Dave".

The indictment also says that the city gave one of Marchionda's company a $2 million loan and $1.2 million in water and sewer funds to build student apartments at Madison Avenue and Elm Street.