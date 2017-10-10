Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith repays $2,000 salary over payment

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith has paid back $2,000 that he was overpaid according to the state auditor's office.

A county audit released Tuesday said that county commissioners agreed to give Smith more money after he was assigned the additional duties of Sanitary Engineer in 2015.

However, according to the audit, the county overpaid Smith $2,000 in 2016.

County officials say the overpayment was caused by changing the Sanitary Engineering services payroll from a monthly schedule to a bi-weekly schedule at the direction of the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office.

Smith paid the money back in June according to the auditor.