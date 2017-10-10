Power Rangers coming to Youngstown

Characters from one of the longest-running children's series in television history have scheduled a stop in Youngstown.

An interactive, mixed media production of Power Ranger's Live will appear on the Stambaugh Auditorium stage on March 29, 2018.

Six ordinary teens will morph into the Power Rangers to help save cities and the world from an alien threat while promoting inclusivity, diversity, and teamwork.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 13 at 10:00 AM through the Florence and Ward Beecher Box Office at Stambaugh Auditorium by phone at 330-259-0555 or stambaughauditorium.com.

Beginning Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 12:00 PM, Citi card members will have access to a special pre-sale, as well as VIP packages that include a meet and greet with the Power Rangers through Citi’s Private Pass Program.