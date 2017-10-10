Steelworkers struck by semis during strike at Windham plant

Two picketers were reportedly hit by semi-trucks during a strike outside of a Windham, Ohio refractory plant.

Steelworkers from USW Local 8565-03 have been on strike for more than a week after rejecting a contract from Harbison-Walker.

Union Committee Chair Matt McManus tells 21 News that Tuesday morning there were two separate incidents in which picketers were hit by semis.

McManus says neither worker was seriously injured, and only one of them sought medical treatment.

According to McManus, the picketers have been standing in the entranceway to the plant- hoping to get truck drivers to stop and listen to them. McManus says the drivers have not been informed that there is a strike going on at the plant.

McManus also says that the trucks from Tuesday's incidents never stopped before turning into the entranceway, and picketers couldn't get out of the way fast enough.

21 News has reached out to Harbison-Walker for more information but has not yet received a callback.