Crews work to contain Ohio River fuel spill at Wellsville

Hazmat crews and other first responders are on the scene of a diesel fuel spill on the Ohio River near Wellsville.

Dispatchers tell 21 News they received a call from the site manager of a business in the Intermodal Facility at around 8 am Tuesday that a sheen had been spotted floating on the surface of a creek that enters the river.

It was first believed that between 300 and 400 gallons of fuel had seeped into the river, but now authorities suspect it could be even more.

In addition to crews from the Wellsville Fire Department, the East Liverpool Hazmat team is on the scene.

West Virginia oil refiner, Ergon, has dispatched its boat and cleanup crew to the scene of the spill and the Coast Guard is also there.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also been notified.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.