Youngstown woman raped at gun point forced to tie up young children

A north side woman tells police she was raped at gunpoint on Sunday night in Youngstown by her ex-boyfriend.

When officers arrive they find the young woman obviously distraught standing in the driveway of her home with her young children just 5 and 6 years old, and all three crying.

The female victim has noticeable abrasions on both sides of her neck.

The 28-year-old woman says her ex-boyfriend Keion Stella asked to stop by her home to talk about their break up.

According to the victim when Stella arrived he entered the house and pulled a gun out and pointed it at her.

Stella allegedly ordered her to tie up her own children with duct tape.

Once she duct taped the young children's mouths and hands, Stella then allegedly ordered her up the stairs at gunpoint and into the bedroom of one of her children.

The victim says it was at that point that Stella began to rape her, and during the rape, he stopped and made her go back downstairs into the living room and sent the kids upstairs.

Stella then allegedly began to rape the victim again, this time on the couch in the living room.

Once the suspect was finished he allegedly told the victim that he was going to leave and kill himself before fleeing the residence in an unknown blue vehicle.

The Youngstown Police Family Services Unit was called to the scene along with the YPD Crime Lab.

While at the victim's home a call was received that suspect Keion Stella may be on his way to 2209 Volney Road in a blue Chevy Cruze.

Officers were able to take Stella into custody at that address shortly after the crime was reported.

He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on three counts of kidnapping and one count of rape.

Youngstown Police are investigating.

This is a developing story, Check back to wfmj.com and 21 News at 6 p.m. for updates.