One injured in Warren shooting, police conducting search nearby

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren p[olice are investigating after a busy afternoon of what they believe may be related incidents. 

According to dispatchers officers were called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Brier Street SE for reports of gunshots. 

In the 911 recordings from Trumbull County Dispatch, gunshots can be heard still ringing out as officers looked for the scene. 

Officials say one person was injured but was taken to the hospital before police arrived on scene. 

According to dispatch, witnesses told police that a white Ford car and a silver Silverado were in the middle of the street shooting at each other. 

Trumbull County officials say witnesses told them that several suspects in the shooting may have been seen on Burton St., about a block away. 

A short while later officers were dealing with a crash on Paige Ave NE and Forest St. NE for a car crash. 

Police say several guns were found around one of the vehicles involved in that crash, a white car. Officers at the scene would not confirm that the car was definitively involved in the shooting. 

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. officers were spotted outside of a home on Burton St. conducting a search warrant. 

Police officers on the scene would not confirm if it was specifically related to the shooting. 

The shooting, which happened just as several nearby schools were letting out, impacted dismissal at an elementary school in Warren. 

Warren City School Superintendent Steve Chiaro says students at Willard Pre-K through 8th were being let out on a "modified dismissal". The kids have since been safely let out. 

Chiaro says that the nearby John F. Kennedy High School had already been dismissed when the incident happen. 

Police say that there was no incident at the school, however, a lockdown was put in place out of an abundance of caution. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

