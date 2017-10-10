One injured in Warren shooting, police conducting search nearby

An afternoon shooting in Warren has impacted dismissal at an elementary school in Warren.More >>
After months of court proceedings that followed the deadly gunfire outside of a Howland man's home, jury selection will begin Wednesday morning in the trial of Nasser Hamad. Given the amount of media attention this case has received, the court is preparing for a lengthy jury selection process that could take days. Increased security will be in place throughout the trial's proceedings. Hamad faces two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder in the Feb...
Hazmat crews and other first responders are on the scene of a diesel fuel spill on the Ohio River near Wellsville.
A north side woman tells police she is raped at gunpoint on Sunday night in Youngstown by her ex-boyfriend.
Ohio police are searching for the person who shot a yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
A man who was kicked out of a televised town hall for seeming to suggest Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey's daughter had been kidnapped won't face charges.
Police say officers responding to a reported altercation at a home found a 16-year-old armed suspect, and one officer shot the teen.
Police have charged a Pennsylvania man who they say referenced the murder of a local teacher before stabbing two family members in an alcohol-fueled attack.
Police say a 17-year-old teenager was killed after he exited a moving car and was subsequently struck by multiple cars on an Ohio highway.
Cleveland police say a car slammed head-on into a firetruck returning from a call, killing the car's driver and injuring a firefighter.
Pennsylvania police say a 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized with severe burns after he fell into a bonfire.
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student was found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.
Police say a 5-year-old girl who wandered away from her parents at an eastern Pennsylvania hotel has been found safe - sleeping in a truck similar to one her parents had driven.
A state prison in southwestern Pennsylvania remained on lockdown two days after officials say "significant contraband" was found outside the prison.
