Shooting investigation impacts dismissal at Warren elementary school

An afternoon shooting in Warren has impacted dismissal at an elementary school in Warren.

Warren City School Superintendent Steve Chiaro says students at Willard Pre-K through 8th were being let out on a "modified dismissal". The kids have since been safely let out.

Chiaro says that the nearby John F. Kennedy High School had already been dismissed when the incident happen.

Police say that there was no incident at the school, however, they are currently in the area investigating a shooting.

According to dispatchers officers were called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the 2200 block of Brier Street SE for reports of gunshots.

In the 911 recordings from Trumbull County Dispatch, gunshots can be heard still ringing out as officers looked for the scene.

Officials say one person was injured but was taken to the hospital before police arrived on scene.

According to dispatch, witnesses told police that two cars were in the middle of the street shooting at each other.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.