Showers Return Wednesday; Unseasonably Warm Weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Showers Return Wednesday; Unseasonably Warm Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

After a dry and pleasant Tuesday afternoon, rain will visit the Valley on a few occasions Wednesday. There is a small chance for a late-afternoon thunderstorm. Rain totals may average about 0.50" by the end of the day. 

There might be a shower or spotty drizzle for Game 5 in Cleveland Wednesday evening. 

We expect clouds to stick around through the end of the work week. These clouds will be fairly unproductive; not much more than a passing shower is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. 

A sensational weekend is on the way. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both days. While showers may push in toward sunset Sunday evening, the rain is more likely Sunday night. A brief cool down is in store for early next week. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms