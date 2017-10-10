Showers Return Wednesday; Unseasonably Warm Weekend

After a dry and pleasant Tuesday afternoon, rain will visit the Valley on a few occasions Wednesday. There is a small chance for a late-afternoon thunderstorm. Rain totals may average about 0.50" by the end of the day.

There might be a shower or spotty drizzle for Game 5 in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

We expect clouds to stick around through the end of the work week. These clouds will be fairly unproductive; not much more than a passing shower is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

A sensational weekend is on the way. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees both days. While showers may push in toward sunset Sunday evening, the rain is more likely Sunday night. A brief cool down is in store for early next week.